Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $186.17 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $97.32 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average is $166.85.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

