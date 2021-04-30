Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,019 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.25.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.