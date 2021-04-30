Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.5139 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

