Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,547 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after buying an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.63 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

