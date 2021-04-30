Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 22,880 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 193.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 205,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30,220.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 70,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

HYG opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

