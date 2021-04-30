Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCP. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.10.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.38. 2,678,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.73%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

