Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post $4.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.30 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $4.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $21.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.65 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $22.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,757 shares of company stock worth $42,438,239. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,745,000 after acquiring an additional 79,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.32. The stock had a trading volume of 411,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $246.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

