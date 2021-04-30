Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Trading Down 5.4%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.50. 60,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,576,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several research firms have commented on WY. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

