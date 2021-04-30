Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.03 and last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 11571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 146,348 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 564.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 107,071 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

