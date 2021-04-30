Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Loop Capital

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.13 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.