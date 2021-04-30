Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,544,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.24.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

