Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after buying an additional 207,865 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $399.59. 50,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,212. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $402.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

