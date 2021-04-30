Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 3174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

