Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.72 to $0.77 EPS.

WELL traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $76.08. 1,796,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,391. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Get Welltower alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.