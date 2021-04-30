Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

