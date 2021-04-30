Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $219.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.56, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.02. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

