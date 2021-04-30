Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 10,039 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Chevron by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 275,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The company has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.