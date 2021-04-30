Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.21. The stock had a trading volume of 36,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The firm has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

