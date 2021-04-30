Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $8.09 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,815. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

