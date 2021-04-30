Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $26.86 on Friday, reaching $1,206.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a PE ratio of 785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $595.03 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,146.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,370.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

