Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 5,088 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.43. 59,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The company has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.