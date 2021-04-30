Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 11,304 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $152.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

