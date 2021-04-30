Wedbush Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.