Wedbush Comments on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

HAFC stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 47,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

