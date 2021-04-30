Wealthlocks Achieves Market Cap of $3.72 Million (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for $59.10 or 0.00107906 BTC on exchanges. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $42,216.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wealthlocks has traded up 66.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Wealthlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wealthlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

