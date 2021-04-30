Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $137.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

