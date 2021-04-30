Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. 21,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.25.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.