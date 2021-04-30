Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.23. 20,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. Waste Management has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.