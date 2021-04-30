Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,845. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

