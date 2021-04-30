WashTec (ETR:WSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.00

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €55.00 ($64.71) and last traded at €52.50 ($61.76), with a volume of 5970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €53.90 ($63.41).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $732.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.20.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

