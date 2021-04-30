Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.320-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.35 EPS.

Shares of WRE opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

