Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,797. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

