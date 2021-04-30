Warburg Research Reiterates “€112.00” Price Target for Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR:SBS opened at €114.80 ($135.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.26 and a 200-day moving average of €120.45. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 55.41. Stratec has a one year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a one year high of €145.00 ($170.59).

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

