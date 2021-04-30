W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.62 Per Share

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $429.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.27 and a 52-week high of $430.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

