Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Down to $23.68

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $22.75. Vuzix shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 10,302 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.