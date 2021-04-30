Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 77,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IRR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

