VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
VZIO stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.
VIZIO Company Profile
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
