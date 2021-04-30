VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

VZIO stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $5,188,974.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at $766,557. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last three months.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

