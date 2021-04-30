Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,061.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

Several research analysts have issued reports on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,226 ($16.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,270.50 ($16.60). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 904.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.