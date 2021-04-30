Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vistra stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,750.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.