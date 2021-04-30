Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. Visteon has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

