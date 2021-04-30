Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. Visteon has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Earnings History for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.