Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 908,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

