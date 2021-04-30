Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 94,219 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

