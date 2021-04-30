Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 406 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after purchasing an additional 103,053 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.45. 7,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,778. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

