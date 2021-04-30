Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.37.

V opened at $236.86 on Thursday. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

