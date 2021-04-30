Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 203.3% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 252,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,333. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
