Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 203.3% in April

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 203.3% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 252,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,333. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,163,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 714,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,097,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 164,088 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

