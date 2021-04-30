Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

