Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €99.71 ($117.31).

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock traded up €0.61 ($0.72) during trading on Friday, hitting €90.74 ($106.75). 880,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.34 and its 200 day moving average is €84.00. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.