Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.96.

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,792. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

