View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VIEW opened at $8.85 on Monday. View has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of View in the first quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in View in the first quarter valued at about $8,140,000.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

