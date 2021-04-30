Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

